GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GERS remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Monday. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

