Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.54. Griffon reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,074. Griffon has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

