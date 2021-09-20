Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 421,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,074. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Griffon has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

