Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 3%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.84. 24,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,626,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $590.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.14.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gritstone bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

