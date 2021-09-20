Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS GZUHY opened at $12.96 on Monday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $2.2362 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GZUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

