Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GPM opened at $10.05 on Monday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

