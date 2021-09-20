H.B. Fuller (FUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FUL opened at $60.72 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

