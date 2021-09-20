HackenAI Hits Market Cap of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00175399 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.84 or 0.06929836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,072.02 or 1.00436420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00831059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

