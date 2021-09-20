Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,725,148 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $86,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 309,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

