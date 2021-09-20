Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $57,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 872.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $641.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

