Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mattel were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

MAT stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

