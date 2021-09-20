Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $48,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

