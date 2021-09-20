Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,259 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,735,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

