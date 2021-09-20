Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 854 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

