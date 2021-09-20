Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,419,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

