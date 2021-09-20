Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $226,992.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00122039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00044695 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

