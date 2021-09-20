Hayden Royal LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.