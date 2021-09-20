Hayden Royal LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 739,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,191,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter.

IAGG stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23.

