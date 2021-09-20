Hayden Royal LLC Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Truist Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

WIX opened at $211.68 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day moving average of $271.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

