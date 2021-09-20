Hayden Royal LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VUG stock opened at $297.74 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

