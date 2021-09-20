H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 839,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HEES stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.52. 6,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,566. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

