Head-To-Head Survey: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 80.93% 1.29% 0.38%

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Koninklijke KPN and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 3 6 0 2.67 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.63%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.06 billion 2.25 $640.83 million N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 6.87 $126.72 million $0.05 607.20

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks. The company’s brands include KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, Ortel Mobile, Cam IT Solutions, Solcon, KPN Interned services and StartReady. Royal KPN was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.