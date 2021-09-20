HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

