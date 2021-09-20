Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 33.6% in August

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 275,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $828.22 million, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.