Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:HLXA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.99. 1,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Helix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLXA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Helix Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Acquisition by 6.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 228,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helix Acquisition by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

