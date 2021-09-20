Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

