Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up approximately 3.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

HES stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.