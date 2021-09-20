HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 539.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Exponent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 20.2% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

