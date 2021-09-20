HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

LOPE opened at $87.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.