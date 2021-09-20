HighTower Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

