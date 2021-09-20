HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 212,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

