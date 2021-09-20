HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,520 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

