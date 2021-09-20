Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,723 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,777. The stock has a market cap of $391.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.