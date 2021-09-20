Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $61.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,767.95. 21,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,778.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,484.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

