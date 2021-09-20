Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

