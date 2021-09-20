Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $251,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,140,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,936,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $332.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,205. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.46. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.