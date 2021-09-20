Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Republic Services worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.81. 9,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

