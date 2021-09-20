Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FG Financial Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FG Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FG Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,956. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

