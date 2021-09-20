Hive (HIVE) Price Down 17% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Hive has a total market cap of $269.14 million and approximately $21.00 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001429 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,456,311 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

