Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLLY. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of HLLY opened at $11.11 on Friday. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

