Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $18.42. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 782 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

