Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) vs. CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Head-To-Head Analysis

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.23 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.48 $5.36 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.88% 10.41% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBM Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

