Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Raised by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $216.75. 49,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,274. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.64 and its 200-day moving average is $224.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

