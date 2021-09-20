Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.20 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

Shares of HON opened at $218.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

