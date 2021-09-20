HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HRIBF remained flat at $$71.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

