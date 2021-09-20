Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $358,421.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00119960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00175226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06942043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,922.94 or 0.99604771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.42 or 0.00835122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

