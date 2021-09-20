Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,984 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter.

HST stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

