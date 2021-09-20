Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Purchases $11,873.84 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.64 per share, with a total value of $11,873.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.82. 296,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,497. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

