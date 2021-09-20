Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,017,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $30.99 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.