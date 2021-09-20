Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $185.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

